Apple endorses bill to require companies to report greenhouse gas emissions

Apple has endorsed a California Senate bill that would require large companies to report the levels of greenhouse gases they emit every year, the senator proposing the measure said Thursday.

Isla Binnie for Reuters:

“Throughout our environmental journey, we’ve emphasized the importance of measurement and reporting to help us understand our impact,” said the letter, signed by Apple’s director for state and local government affairs D. Michael Foulkes, a copy of which Senator Scott Wiener posted on Thursday to X.

The top U.S. securities regulator is yet to publish a long-awaited rule of its own on climate-related disclosures, and California senators are going ahead at the state level.

In its letter to Wiener, Apple commends his bill’s attempt to require companies to measure and report indirect emissions linked to their supply chains and end-users, known as Scope 3.

Noting that the legislation currently leaves open the date by which Scope 1 and Scope 2 disclosures – which relate to emissions from operations and those associated with a corporation’s energy use – Apple suggests “leaving sufficient time for data collection, quality control, and third-party review.”