Apple endorses bill to require companies to report greenhouse gas emissions

Apple has endorsed a California Senate bill that would require large companies to report the levels of greenhouse gases they emit every year, the senator proposing the measure said Thursday.
“Throughout our environmental journey, we’ve emphasized the importance of measurement and reporting to help us understand our impact,” said the letter, signed by Apple’s director for state and local government affairs D. Michael Foulkes, a copy of which Senator Scott Wiener posted on Thursday to X.
The top U.S. securities regulator is yet to publish a long-awaited rule of its own on climate-related disclosures, and California senators are going ahead at the state level.
In its letter to Wiener, Apple commends his bill’s attempt to require companies to measure and report indirect emissions linked to their supply chains and end-users, known as Scope 3.
Noting that the legislation currently leaves open the date by which Scope 1 and Scope 2 disclosures – which relate to emissions from operations and those associated with a corporation’s energy use – Apple suggests “leaving sufficient time for data collection, quality control, and third-party review.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s letter to Wiener can be read in full via X here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
7 Comments
As usual, you are correct sir…
“Anthropological climate change” is a scam that takes advantage of weak-minded pawns like Tim Cook and his anti-American Obama admin castoffs like token-hire Lisa Jackson.
Hey Timmy, why don’t you stop sucking Xin’s pee-pee and ask him to stop polluting you HYPOCRITE!
Apparently the only way to fight climate change is more Communism!
And when the top 3 emitters are determined, they should be awarded the Propagator of Plant-Food Award as millions and millions of people across the globe will have more to eat.
While on the topic, let’s all remember the words of a prominent IPCC official (the org that determines who plebs need to respond per the “Climate Crisis):
“We de facto redistribute the world’s wealth due to climate politics. That the owners of coal and oil are not enthusiastic about this is obvious. One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate politics is environmental politics. This has almost nothing to do any more with environmental politics, [as is was with] with problems such as deforestation or the ozone hole.” Ottmar Edenhofer_Ex-UN IPCC (Inter-govermental Panel on Clim Change).
As usual, the MDN Trumpites never disappoint with their comments. 😂