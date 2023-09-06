Apple TV+ unveils official trailer for ‘The Super Models’ documentary event

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “The Super Models,” the highly anticipated four-part documentary event spotlighting the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. The series is set to premiere globally on September 20, 2023.

Each episode in the four-part docuseries spotlighting features never-before-seen commentary from some of the biggest names in fashion and culture, with contributors including Fabien Baron, Jeanne Beker, Emily Bierman, Tim Blanks, Martin Brading, Paul Cavaco, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Grace Coddington, Sante D’orazio, Charles DeCaro, Arthur Elgort, Edward Enninful, David Fincher, Tom Freston, John Galliano, Garren, Robin Givhan, Tonne Goodman, Michael Gross, Bethann Hardison, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Rocco Laspata, Suzy Menkes, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Musto, François Nars, Todd Oldham, Hal Rubenstein, Anna Sui, Annie Veltri, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood.

“The Super Models” travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

“The Super Models” is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, with executive producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Barbara Kopple, Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz, along with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington-Burns.

