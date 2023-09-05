Apple releases tvOS 17 beta 9 for Apple TV

Apple on Tuesday released tvOS 17 beta 9, the latest developer preview of its TV operating system. The update is available now for Apple TV devices running the developer beta program.

This follows the release of iOS 17 beta 8, new versions of Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, and Apple TV software last week.

tvOS 17 beta 9 is marked as build 21J5354a, an incremental update from last week’s build 21J5353a.

tvOS 17 is expected to bring new features to Apple TV, including FaceTime support and a redesigned Control Center.

The update is widely expected to be released alongside OS updates for the majority of Apple’s platforms next week.