Apple restores Glenn Beck to Podcasts app after ‘trademark dispute’ resolved

Episodes of Glenn Beck’s show were restored on Apple Podcasts more than five hours after his radio show, “The Glenn Beck Program,” was removed from the platform earlier Wednesday.

Todd Spangler for Variety:

Reached for comment, an Apple spokesman told Variety that “The Glenn Beck Program” was removed from Apple Podcasts because of a trademark dispute involving Beck’s podcast and that the issue has since been resolved. The Apple rep declined to provide details on what the trademark dispute was about.

Beck shared in an update on X (aka Twitter) that while Apple restored episodes of his podcast he still did not “have clear answers as to why this happened. Hope to have an update for you tomorrow on radio.” Currently, Apple Podcasts lists 1,914 episodes of “The Glenn Beck Program” available.

In a video uploaded to X, Beck said he received a message from Apple that said, “We found an issue with your show, ‘The Glenn Beck Program,’ which must be resolved before it’s available on Apple Podcasts. Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.” He continued, “They sent us a link and said, ‘For more details, go to the link.’ And the link only says ‘Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.’ Well, we got that one, dummy.”

Beck said “it’s probably just a glitch, but it’s amazing how we have to have a whole bunch of people point out the ‘glitch’ before the ‘glitch’ is found and [the show is] put back.” He added, “I think the closer and closer we get to [the 2024 presidential] election, the more and more ‘glitches’ are gonna happen.”