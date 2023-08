Apple on Thursday released macOS Ventura 13.5.1 which fixes an issue in System Settings that prevents location permissions from appearing.

More info about Apple’s operating system security releases: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: It’s snappy!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.