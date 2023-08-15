Streaming TV now costs more than cable

The era of cheap streaming is over, as streaming TV services ratchet up prices that now exceed cable television prices.
Anna Nicolaou and Christopher Grimes for Financial Times:
A basket of the top US streaming services will cost $87 this autumn, compared with $73 a year ago, as Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery and others have raised their prices in response to pressure from Wall Street to end the profligacy of the streaming boom. The average cable TV package costs $83 a month.
Americans had in recent years enjoyed the benefits of an extravagant era in Hollywood, during which media companies inundated audiences with more programming than ever at a fraction of the cost of traditional television.
Enticed by low prices, consumers rapidly cut the cable “cord” in favour of streaming services, with Disney+ attracting more than 100mn subscribers in only 16 months with a $6.99 subscription.
But privately, media executives warned of a looming “car crash” as they splashed out tens of billions of dollars on TV shows and films.
As interest rates have soared over the past year and a half, the crash has arrived.
MacDailyNews Take: It was fun while it lasted, but nothing lasts forever.
See also: Streaming is going to end up costing you more than cable – November 17, 202
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
6 Comments
You hire the same schmucks from Hollywood with their outrageous price tags or hire overpaid people who play kids sport, what the Hell did you think was going to happen?!
Bottom Line: Consumers are at the mercy of Hollywood Moguls and their insatiable lust for MORE profit. In this new era and revalidation, forget cutting the cord — CANCEL ALL!
Danielle Boone lived a long life in his cabin Berks County, PA without FAKE Hollywood narratives…
Danielle?
Mac News???
Boone’s parents immigrated to PA; Daniel left by age 15. He was in NC at the outbreak of the French & Indian War and proceeded to have adventures that the modern lazy generation would have learned only from Disney stories because many of the woodsman Boone associated with on the fringe of the frontier were illiterate, and oral stories were quickly exaggerated, exactly like unverified and unmoderated social media today. But you think you know all.
People lived long happy lives without this site and its magat asshats too.
Hey brainless, obviously you don’t have enough brain cells to UNDERSTAND an analogy. Two: This has nothin to do with MAGA, got it?
For you, COWARD POSTER under a changing name:
https://www.thedanielboonehomestead.org/
We feel your Pride supporting Jim Crow Joe, but tell us, was it his proposed amendment opposing desegregation (An amendment the NAACP called “An anti Black amendment), his saying President Obama was the first mainstream African American who was “articulate, bright and clean” or his bragging while campaigning for your vote how he used chains to threaten a Black man?
After all, Jim Crow Joe’s been spewing racist poop for a half century, so it’s clear you knew of it.
Coward @7 of 9 don’t put words in other people’s mouths. If your Mom is alive, a righteous slap is in order…