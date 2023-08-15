David Tepper’s Appaloosa picks up 480,000 Apple shares

David Tepper’s global hedge fund Appaloosa purchased 480,000 shares of Apple it revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Monday.

Appaloosa’s assets under management were US$14 billion as of December 2022.

Wallace Witkowski for MarketWatch:

In the quarterly filing, Appaloosa reported a new 2.3 million-share position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and a 480,000-share position in Apple Inc. Tepper also increased his stake in Nvidia Corp. by 580% to just over 1 million shares and more than doubled his stake in Meta Platforms Inc. to 1.5 million shares. Meanwhile, Appaloosa increased its stake in Amazon.com Inc. by 58% to 3.2 million shares and hiked its stake in Microsoft Corp. by more than 375% to 1.2 million shares, while dumping stakes in Salesforce Inc. and Tesla Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: A vote of confidence for Apple.

