Apple releases watchOS 9.6.1

Apple on Tuesday released watchOS 9.6.1 which includes a fix for an issue that prevents access to motion data for apps that use the Movement Disorder API to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.

MacDailyNews Note: To check for and install software updates:

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Tap My Watch, go to General > Software Update, then, if an update is available, tap Download and Install.

You can also open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, then go to General > Software Update.

