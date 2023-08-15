Apple Watch X with blood pressure monitor looks like a big winner – analyst

A￼pple is expected to release a tenth anniversary edition of its Apple Watch sometime in the next year or two, and one analyst, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani, thinks the “Apple Watch X” will be a strong product for the world’s number one smartwatch maker.
Design changes are expected to include a thinner case, adjustments to the way the bands are attached to the device, and new blood-pressure monitoring technology, Bloomberg reported.
“We think that this technology, if implemented well, could add material value to the Watch since dedicated blood pressure monitors typically cost more than $40 and are cumbersome to carry on-the-go,” Daryanani said. He added that the new health feature could also expand the market for the watches to hypertension patients who didn’t previously use a smartwatch for blood pressure monitoring. It could also make it possible for insurance companies to help people pay for the watch.
“The Watch X is set to be the first major redesign in the device’s history, and we believe that not only will it be a major-enough redesign for older users to consider upgrading but also incrementally valuable in convincing users to switch from competitor models,” the analyst said.
MacDailyNews Note: Daryanani rates Apple stock as “Outperform” with a $210 price target.
2 Comments
An Apple Watch X isn’t due for at least a year: AW was announced in 2014 and product didn’t arrive until 2015, so a 10-year edition is still a long way off. Must be because there’s not much else new in Apple’s stable of products getting released this year.
From an investor perspective, to me this means that AAPL is too highly valued at the moment, since it doesn’t have any growth prospects over the next 12+ months. The iPhone 15 won’t offer any interesting new features to drive growth (unit sales might even decline as it has the last 2 quarters already) and the Vision Pro is even further away from generating any revenue than is the Apple Watch X.
Sort out accurate CGM and I’ll be first in line!