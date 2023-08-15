Apple Watch X with blood pressure monitor looks like a big winner – analyst

A￼pple is expected to release a tenth anniversary edition of its Apple Watch sometime in the next year or two, and one analyst, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani, thinks the “Apple Watch X” will be a strong product for the world’s number one smartwatch maker.

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

Design changes are expected to include a thinner case, adjustments to the way the bands are attached to the device, and new blood-pressure monitoring technology, Bloomberg reported.

“We think that this technology, if implemented well, could add material value to the Watch since dedicated blood pressure monitors typically cost more than $40 and are cumbersome to carry on-the-go,” Daryanani said. He added that the new health feature could also expand the market for the watches to hypertension patients who didn’t previously use a smartwatch for blood pressure monitoring. It could also make it possible for insurance companies to help people pay for the watch.

“The Watch X is set to be the first major redesign in the device’s history, and we believe that not only will it be a major-enough redesign for older users to consider upgrading but also incrementally valuable in convincing users to switch from competitor models,” the analyst said.