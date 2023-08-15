Samsung Display to see OLED order increase for iPhone 15 lineup

Samsung Display is expected to see its supply of OLED panels for iPhones grow again this year. The display panel maker received Apple’s approval for all models of OLED panels it will supply to the four models on the iPhone 15 Series and has begun delivery, TheElec reports.

Gijong Lee for The Elec:

In contrast, LG Display received conditional approval from Cupertino for the OLED panels for iPhone Pro, but not the approval for iPhone Pro Max, sources said. Meanwhile, BOE has yet to receive such approval for the OLED panels it was aiming to supply to the two lower-tier models of the Series. It has lost the initial order it could have won from Apple to Samsung Display. These setback from rivals is expected to boost Samsung Display’s supply of OLED panels to Apple this year.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is expected to expand its revolutionary Dynamic Island feature beyond the Pro models to its entire iPhone 15 lineup.

