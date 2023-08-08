Tim Bajarin: Apple won’t create a ChatGPT competitor

In July Mark Gurman reported for Bloomberg News that Apple has an onging internal generative AI project: “Apple employees say the company’s tool essentially replicates Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI, and doesn’t include any novel features or technology. The system is accessible as a web application and has a stripped-down design not meant for public consumption. As such, Apple has no current plans to release it to consumers, though it is actively working to improve its underlying models.”

Tim Bajarin for Forbes:

So, will Apple eventually create its own ChatGPT competitor? As one who has covered Apple since 1981 and has studied how they think about new products, I believe they will not create a competitor to ChatGPT. Of course, it would be foolish to predict that they would never do this, but I have three reasons why Apple most likely will not enter the ChatGPT wars.

The first is Apple’s extremely cautious approach to creating any product. Apple really understands the potential of AI, and if they are to use AI, they want to use it in the most responsible way possible. That is why using AI in their technology engines makes more sense to them.

The second reason is that ChatGPT and other programs like them have no guardrails and most likely will never be able to put the genie back in the bottle with these programs. Many companies making generative AI public solutions are already being sued left and right for everything from copyright infringements to content companies suing them to stop scraping their data to train their large language models. Apple does not want these headaches, and who would blame them?

The third reason relates to their commitment to the privacy of their customers.