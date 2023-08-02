Apple moves conservatively on AI as other tech firms race ahead

While other tech firmss have been quick to adopt generative AI, Apple has remained relatively quiet on the subject. This is likely to be challenged by analysts when the company reports earnings on Thursday.

Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon have all made significant investments in generative AI, using the technology to power a variety of products and services.

When Apple reports earnings on Thursday, analysts will want to know why Apple has been so slow to adopt generative AI, and what the company’s plans are for the future.

Axios:

The company did announce in June that it is using the technology to improve autocorrect and dictation in iOS 17. But even then it avoided using popular labels like “AI,” “GPT” or even “large language model,” choosing the more obscure term “transformer” to name the underlying technology. Apple is also said to be internally testing its own GPT-like engine, per Bloomberg… The company’s web-based app is reportedly similar to ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Bloomberg said Apple is still weighing whether and how to incorporate such technology in its products. “The potential of generative AI and LLMs is definitely promising,” Tim Cook said during quarterly earnings in May. “But there are clearly a number of issues and concerns to be addressed, and so I think it’s very important to be deliberate and thoughtful in the development and deployment of these models.”

MacDailyNews Take: Given some of the craziness, bias, falsehoods, and just plain mistakes we see in ChatGPT and Bard, it makes sense for Apple to proceed conservatively.

MacDailyNews Note: In May, Apple posted a number of job listings seeking generative AI talent.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.