MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q323 Conference Call with analysts starting at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT today, August 3, 2023.

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an AirPlay 2–capable device, or via AirPlay to an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Apple’s live conference call webcast will begin at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT here.

Apple today posted quarterly revenue of $81.797 billion (vs. $82.959 billion YOY), down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.26 (vs. $1.20 YOY), up 5 percent YoY.

For the quarter, analysts’ consensus estimates (per Refinitiv) called for Apple to report EPS of $1.19 EPS (vs. $1.26 actual) on revenue of $81.700 billion (vs. $81.797 billion actual).

Live notes:

• AAPL After hours: $187.05, -$4.12 (-2.16%) @ 6:02PM EDT

• End of call

• Cook: We just opened two new retail stores in India last quarter

• Cook: Stores are a key part of Apple’s approach and will be very key to the launch of Apple Vision Pro

• Q: Apple Retail Stores?

• Cook: The iPhone compare has a bit of a headwind as iPhone SE was announced last year, but we see iPhone sales accelerating YoY regardless

• Cook: Switching is a huge opportunity for us

• Cook: Switchers set a record in greater China, in particular

• Q: iPhone switchers?

• Cook: We could not be more excited about Apple Vision Pro; I am using the product daily

• Q: Apple Vision Pro?

• AI and ML is absolutely critical; Apple has been doinf research in AI for years, including generative AI; we do not discuss unannounced products

• Cook: We view AI and Machine Learning (ML) as core fundamental tech that are integral to every product that we build

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy?

• Cook: India is the second largest smartphone market in the world; we have a huge opportunity in India

• Cook: We set June quarter record; we continue to build and invest in India

• Prospects for iPhone in India?

• Cook: We could not be happier with MLS Season Pass; Messi in the MLS is a big help

• Cook: Sport is a part of that; it’s the ultimate original story

• Cook: We are focused on original content with Apple TV+

• Q: Live sports?

• Cook: Generally speaking, it would be quite easy to find an iPhone promotion especially if switching services; expect that to continue in September quarter

• Q: U.S. carriers have had programs for iPhone upgrades for years; are these programs in place this year?

• Luca: We try to hedge foreign exchange as best we can; about 60% of Apple business is outside of the U.S.

• Q: foreign exchange?

• France, Italy, The Netherlands, Austria all did well in June quarter

• Luca: Emerging markets in Europe includes India

• Western Europe?

• AirPods continue to be a great success; Wearables, Home and Accessories has become a very big part of Apple’s business

• Wearables install base is growing quickly with 2/3rd of Appel Watch buyer being new to the product

• Luca: Wearables growth very strong in China

• Q: Wearables growth?

• By offering better and more content over time, Apple believes it can attract more and more subscribers

• Luca: Customers with multiple Apple devices tend to be more active with Services

• Q: Hardware install base of 2+ billion; Services per device?

• Apple keeps enhancing the ecosystem

• Install base continues to grow

• Services growth shows a high level of engagement

• Many Services categories are showing growth

• Luca: Clearly we’ve seen an improvement in Services; we expect more in September

• Q: Services acceleration this quarter and next, why?

• AAPL After hours: $186.11, -$5.06 (-2.65%) @ 5:40PM EDT

• Luca: We look at the environment and we know it’s an uncertain period, so we deliberately control our spending, hiring; we’re very pleased with expense growth currently

• Q: OpEx?

• Really good signs in most places in the world

• Cook: A challenging smartphone market in the U.S. currently

• Cook: U.S. saw a slight acceleration

• Cook: China went from -3 to +8, it’s an acceleration

• Cook: We did exceptionally well in emerging markets last quarter

• Luca: We continue to take advantage of favorable commodity prices

• Luca: Guidance takes into account the expectation of a better foreign exchange

• Luca: Majority of iPhones (well over 50%) are sold via affordability programs around the world (trade-ins, installment plans, etc.)

• Q: iPhones sold in installment vs. full purchase price?

• Luca: Mac and iPad will decline double digits due to difficult compare; last June Apple had factory shutdowns and Mac and iPad sales were fulfilled in September 2022 quarter

• Q: Guidance color? Seasonality changing?

• Similar gross margin expected for September quarter

• Foreign exchange continues to be a considerable drag

• Commodity environment is favorable to Apple

• Gross margin driven by cost savings and mix shift to Services

• 44.5% for the June quarter is a Q3 record

• Gross margin so high?

• Slight acceleration of iPhone primarily in the U.S.

• iPhone performance set record in India, Indonesia, southeast Asia, Latin America

• Luca: On a geographic basis, great iPhone performance in emerging markets

• Q: Uneven macro environment? iPhone demand on geographic basis?

• The dividend is payable on August 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2023

• Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the company’s common stock

• Tax rate to be around 16%

• We expect Mac and iPad to decline double digits due to difficult compares

• iPhone and Service expected to accelerate vs June quarter

• 44-45% gross margin expected in September quarter

• Outlook for September quarter: We expect YoY revenue performance to be similar to June quarter

• $57 billion net cash at end of quarter

• total debt $109 billion

• Apple continues to enhance services from Apple Arcade to Apple TV to Apple Card Savings accounts

• Paid subscriptions showed strong growth, over 1 billion paid subscriptions

• Active install base of over 2 billion

• We are very pleased with Services performance

• 2/3rds of Apple Watch buyers were new to Apple Watch

• Over half of iPad buyers during quarter were new to iPad

• Nearly half of Mac buyers during quarter were new to the Mac

• iPhone active install base grew to an all-time high due in part to strong switchers

• iPhone revenue grew YoY on a constant currency basis

• $26.4 billion operating cash flow

• Service gross margin: 70.5%

• Products gross margin: 35.4%

• Gross margin 44.5%, a record level for the June quarter; driven by cost savings and favorable

• Installed base reached all-time high in all geographic segments

• $60.6 billion in products revenue

• Luca: On constant currency basis, Apple’s revenue grew YoY

• Cook: We’ll continue to manage for the long term

• Cook promotes Apple’s efforts in education

• Apple’s goal is to be carbon neutral by 2030 throughout its operations

• Cook touts Apple’s DEI efforts

• Cook touts Apple security and privacy focus

• Cook touts Apple’s commitment to accessibility

• Apple Store Online launched in Vietnam

• Apple Music launched new live music features

• Messi’s arrival in MLS is very exciting for Apple

• Apple TV+ is highly nominated, awarded

• Apple Card high-yield Savings now has over $10 billion in deposits

• Services revenue: $21.213 billion; 8% YoY, better than Appel expected; all-time quarterly record

• Cook touts WWDC 2023 announcements, features

• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $8.284 billion

• iPad revenue: $5.792 billion (down due primarily to a difficult compare YoY)

• Mac revenue: $6.840 billion

• iPhone revenue: $39.669 billion

• Cook touts new Macs, new OSes, and Apple’s introduction to the world of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro in June, “a marvel of innovation only possible at Apple”

• We grew YoY on a constant currency basis

• Set an all-time quarterly Services revenue record

• Set June quarter records in many countries

• Cook: Apple reported revenue os $81.8 billion, better than our expectations

• Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak first, followed by Apple CFO Luca Maestri, and call will conclude with analysts’ questions

• The analysts’ consensus, per Refinitiv, expected Apple to report revenue of $81.7 billion and EPS of $1.19

• Apple reported quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.26, up 5 percent YoY

• Apple posted quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion, down 1 percent YoY

• AAPL After hours: $,189.01 -$2.16 (-1.13%) @ 5:00PM EDT

• AAPL After hours: $189.50, -$1.67 (-0.87%) @ 4:58PM EDT

• AAPL After hours: $188.37, -$2.80 (-1.46%) @ 4:55PM EDT

• AAPL After hours: $187.45, -$3.72 (-1.95%) @ 4:52PM EDT

• AAPL After hours: $189.67, -$1.50 (-0.78%) @ 4:45PM EDT