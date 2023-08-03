Apple beats Street with third quarter earnings

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended July 1, 2023. The company posted quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion, down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.26, up 5 percent year over year.

Apple’s all-time June quarter revenue record of $83.0 billion was set in Q3 2022.

“We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “From education to the environment, we are continuing to advance our values, while championing innovation that enriches the lives of our customers and leaves the world better than we found it.”

Apple’s net sales by reportable segment:

• Americas: $35.383 billion

• Europe: $20.205 billion

• Greater China: $15.758 billion

• Japan: $4.821 billion

• Rest of Asia Pacific: $5.630 billion

“Our June quarter year-over-year business performance improved from the March quarter, and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, in a statement. “During the quarter, we generated very strong operating cash flow of $26 billion, returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2023.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q3 2023 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on August 3, 2023 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Here’s Apple’s Q323 breakdown:

• Revenue: $81.8 billion

• EPS: $1.26

• iPhone revenue: $39.669 billion

• Services revenue: $21.213 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $8.284 billion

• Mac revenue: $6.840 billion

• iPad revenue: $5.792 billion

Here’s what the analysts’ consensus, per Refinitiv, expected Apple to report:

• Revenue: $81.7 billion

• EPS: $1.19

• iPhone revenue: $39.9 billion

• Services revenue: $20.8 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $8.4 billion

• Mac revenue: $6.6 billion

• iPad revenue: $6.4 billion

MacDailyNews Take: Steady as she goes!

