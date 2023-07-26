Apple TV+ unveils trailer for new adult animated series ‘Strange Planet

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the new ten-episode adult animated series “Strange Planet,” which makes its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, “Strange Planet” takes a look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. New episodes of “Strange Planet” will debut weekly every Wednesday on Apple TV+ through the season finale on September 27, 2023.

Voicing this world of beings are Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (“Rachel Getting Married”), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Lori Tan Chinn (“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens”), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (“Community”) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”).

“Strange Planet” is co-created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”) and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle, and produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine. The series is executive produced by Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (“BoJack Horseman,” “Tuca & Bertie”), Lauren Pomerantz (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (“Over the Garden Wall,” “Harvey Beaks”), Steve Levy (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”) and Taylor Alexy Pyle.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

