Second season of Apple TV+ hit series ‘Silo’ put on indefinite hiatus due to WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes

The second season of the Apple TV+ hit series “Silo” has been put on indefinite hiatus due to the continuing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Aaron Perine for ComicBbook:

Silo is on-hold until further notice. It’s been a wild ascent for the show on Apple TV+. It will be interesting to see if the momentum it was building will be cut short by the pause. If that weren’t enough, Foundation will also be affected by the strikes. Silo and Foundation are two of the most talked-about programs on the company’s streaming service at the moment. So, as the strike sags on, buoyed by the studio’s inaction, there is the chanced that it could be an entire year before a viewer gets the next season of either show. As more weeks pass, you can expect more shows and movies to join the growing pile of delays that are mounting from all of the streamers and movie studios.

MacDailyNews Take: Ugh on both counts.

You know those myriad series you passed by the first time around? Now’s the time. – MacDailyNews, July 13, 2023

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.