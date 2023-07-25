Minnesota Governor tracks family cat with Apple AirTag

Afton, a 7-year-old tabby cat owned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and family, is known for venturing beyond his home — he’s a frequent surprise guest at weddings held at a venue near the governor’s Summit Avenue residence. So, Walz has added an Apple AirTag on the cat’s collar.

Torey Van Oot for Axios Twin Cities:

Earlier this week, the Walz family relocated to a University of Minnesota-owned mansion along the Mississippi River so the official governor’s residence can undergo extensive renovations. The tracking tactic came in handy, though it sent the state’s chief executive on an early morning adventure of his own. “I woke up this morning at four and he was at my neighbor’s house,” Walz told a group of elementary school students in Savage on Wednesday. “So I’m like, sneaking around because I’m worried he might fight with their cat.”

