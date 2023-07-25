Apple’s watchOS 9.6 delivers security updates to Apple Watch

Apple’s newly released watchOS 9.6 provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

watchOS 9 brings great new ways to keep you active, healthy, and connected with Apple Watch. You have more ways to train and measure your workouts, a completely redesigned compass app, a new app to track your medications, more powerful sleep tracking with sleep stages, and better insights and support for your heart health if you have been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Note: To check for and install watchOS updates:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap My Watch, go to General > Software Update, then, if an update is available, tap Download and Install.

You can also open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, then go to General > Software Update.

