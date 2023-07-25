Major Apple supplier TSMC to invest $2.9 billion in advanced chip fabrication facility in Taiwan

Driven by a surge in demand for chips to power artificial intelligence, Taiwanese chip maker and major Apple supplier TSMC plans to invest nearly T$90 billion ($2.87 billion) in an advanced packaging facility in northern Taiwan, the company said on Tuesday. “To meet market needs, TSMC is planning to establish an advanced packaging fab in the Tongluo Science Park,” the company said in a statement.

Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee for Reuters:

CEO C.C. Wei said last week that TSMC is unable to fulfill customer demand driven by the AI boom and plans to roughly double its capacity for advanced packaging – which involves placing multiple chips into a single device, lowering the added cost of more powerful computing. For advanced packaging, especially TSMC’s chip on wafer on substrate (CoWoS), capacity is “very tight,” Wei said after the company reported a 23% fall in second-quarter profit. “We are increasing our capacity as quickly as possible. We expect this tightening will be released next year, probably towards the end of next year.” Even as the leading Apple supplier ramps up its expansion abroad, it plans to keep its most advanced chip technology in Taiwan, a global powerhouse in manufacturing semiconductors that power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.

MacDailyNews Take: We can easily imagine far less risky places for TSMC to invest.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.