Elon Musk rebrands Twitter as ‘X’

Twitter has rebranded to “X” under Elon Musk’s leadership. The social media platform’s original blue bird logo has been replaced with a white X on a black background, signaling Musk’s plan to transform Twitter into a one-stop shop for all things online, similar to China’s WeChat.
Musk on Sunday changed his profile picture to the new logo and added to his bio “X.com,” which redirects to a brief “X” splash screen on Twitter’s homepage. In a tweet on Monday morning, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said “X is here! Let’s do this.”
X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj
— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023
Musk later shared an image of the new X branding projected onto the side of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco.
Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023
Musk believes the replacement “should have been done a long time ago.” His penchant for the letter X is evident elsewhere, for example in his SpaceX and X.Ai company names. X.com was also the name of the online bank Musk co-founded, before it merged with Confinity to eventually become PayPal.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023
MacDailyNews Take:
All we see is this, and this, and this…#X pic.twitter.com/SNnGTfUL94
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) July 24, 2023
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
10 Comments
Musk is not a bright guy, and spiralling harder each day.
Huh. He’s one of the greatest humans in modern history. One guy innovated internet paying, the auto industry, the space industry, urban infrastructure, and now social media.
One of us is closer to the truth, and I doubt it’s you.
Could not have said it better, Bill…
disposable pref’d twitter when it was working with FBI, DOJ and the Exec Office to “curate” critical info. He’s probably also a fan of the govt setting up the Bureau of Mis-Info…as he appreciates & needs the govt thinking for him.
Tell me, how fucking stupid do you need to be to think that one of the world’s greatest entrepreneurs and wealthiest people is not bright??????
I guess you can’t expect much from someone who supports a lying, corrupt, pedophile, dementia patient
Yup. Those libturds sure are idiots.
Should have then rebranded Tesla to teXla. 😂
“X” marks the spot.
Who wants to bet there will still be bots censoring and small pockets of Leftist loons still employed trying to do their thing against their perceived opposition?
Same ole Twitter, I’ll not partake!
So you ‘sent an X’, or ‘got an X’, or ‘did you see that X’, or ‘he X’ed’? Huh.
“I saw your X down by the docks.”