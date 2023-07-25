Elon Musk rebrands Twitter as ‘X’

Twitter has rebranded to “X” under Elon Musk’s leadership. The social media platform’s original blue bird logo has been replaced with a white X on a black background, signaling Musk’s plan to transform Twitter into a one-stop shop for all things online, similar to China’s WeChat.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Musk on Sunday changed his profile picture to the new logo and added to his bio “X.com,” which redirects to a brief “X” splash screen on Twitter’s homepage. In a tweet on Monday morning, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said “X is here! Let’s do this.”

X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023

Musk later shared an image of the new X branding projected onto the side of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Musk believes the replacement “should have been done a long time ago.” His penchant for the letter X is evident elsewhere, for example in his SpaceX and X.Ai company names. X.com was also the name of the online bank Musk co-founded, before it merged with Confinity to eventually become PayPal.

MacDailyNews Take:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]