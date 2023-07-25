Elon Musk rebrands Twitter as ‘X’

Twitter has rebranded to “X” under Elon Musk’s leadership. The social media platform’s original blue bird logo has been replaced with a white X on a black background, signaling Musk’s plan to transform Twitter into a one-stop shop for all things online, similar to China’s WeChat.

Twitter X

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Musk on Sunday changed his profile picture to the new logo and added to his bio “X.com,” which redirects to a brief “X” splash screen on Twitter’s homepage. In a tweet on Monday morning, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said “X is here! Let’s do this.”

Musk later shared an image of the new X branding projected onto the side of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Musk believes the replacement “should have been done a long time ago.” His penchant for the letter X is evident elsewhere, for example in his SpaceX and X.Ai company names. X.com was also the name of the online bank Musk co-founded, before it merged with Confinity to eventually become PayPal.

MacDailyNews Take:

    1. Huh. He’s one of the greatest humans in modern history. One guy innovated internet paying, the auto industry, the space industry, urban infrastructure, and now social media.

      One of us is closer to the truth, and I doubt it’s you.

      Reply

      2. disposable pref’d twitter when it was working with FBI, DOJ and the Exec Office to “curate” critical info. He’s probably also a fan of the govt setting up the Bureau of Mis-Info…as he appreciates & needs the govt thinking for him.

        Reply

    2. Tell me, how fucking stupid do you need to be to think that one of the world’s greatest entrepreneurs and wealthiest people is not bright??????

      I guess you can’t expect much from someone who supports a lying, corrupt, pedophile, dementia patient

      Reply

  3. “X” marks the spot.

    Who wants to bet there will still be bots censoring and small pockets of Leftist loons still employed trying to do their thing against their perceived opposition?

    Same ole Twitter, I’ll not partake!

    Reply

Reader Feedback

