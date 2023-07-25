NXP Semi hints Apple’s iPhone might keep defying China smartphone slump

NXP CEO Kurt Sievers said that China’s smartphone market is still struggling, but that chip orders from one major non-Android customer are still strong. NXP makes NFC chips that go into smartphones, and analysts believe Apple is a major customer.
Sievers’ comments in an interview with Reuters came a day after the company gave a better-than-expected sales forecast based on a steady recovery in the automotive segment, sending its shares up 4.8% to $221.05 by midday Tuesday.
China’s smartphone market has suffered as the country’s growth has slowed, with Counterpoint Research reporting that sales declined 8% for the early June “618” shopping season in the country. But Apple has resisted the trend, with sales rising 8% during the shopping period, Counterpoint said.
NXP’s forecast suggests that Apple’s strength may continue. In an interview, Sievers said NXP expects mobile revenue to increase 23% in the current third quarter, up from $284 million in the just-ended second quarter.
While the Android portion of those mobile chip orders is growing slightly, Sievers said there is no rebound in sight…
Sievers said most of the 23% increase forecast for mobile chip sales is attributable to a large customer that NXP cannot name. Most analysts believe that company is Apple.
MacDailyNews Take: Further proof that if it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
