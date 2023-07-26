Apple launches new hashtag marketing campaign for Apple Pay on Elon Musk’s 𝕏 social network

Apple on Wednesday launched a marketing campaign via Hashmoji on the 𝕏 social network with (née Twitter) two hashtags relating to Apple Pay: #ApplePay and #PayTheAppleWay. Each hashtag gets the check icon in posts on 𝕏.

Apple may be taking the summer to market Apple Pay more aggressively, as evidenced by the recent expansion of the service to many new countries. However, the introduction of new hashmojis for Apple Pay has also led to speculation that a major new product announcement related to Apple Pay looms.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Sometimes, Apple merely sets up branded hashmoji (née hashflags) to support the launch of a new ad campaign. In this case, you can expect a new video commercial to go live this week. But it’s also possible that Apple has new Apple Pay features to unveil. One such candidate would be the official rollout of Apple Pay Later, which has been in a “prerelease” phase available to select customers for a few months. Other announcements could include the long-awaited launches of things like Apple Pay Cash and Apple Card in countries outside of the US, something that international Apple users have been waiting for for many years.

MacDailyNews Take:

