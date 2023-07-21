Apple’s new 8-minute action film features ‘The Underdogs’ in ‘Swiped Mac’

Apple’s “The Underdogs” are back in action in a new 8-minute video released by the company this week. This time The Underdogs are on a mission to save a missing Mac.

Thankfully The Underdogs have Apple’s powerful security features on their side.

Great news for them. Bad, bad news for the bumbling thieves.

MacDailyNews Take: To find out more about how Apple hardware, software, and services work together to give you and your employees the power and flexibility to do whatever needs doing — whether you’re a small business or enterprise, visit Apple at Work here.

