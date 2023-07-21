watchOS 10 will make you relearn how to use your Apple Watch, but it’s worth it

Apple’s watchOS 10, currently in beta, brings Apple Watch users a fresh approach to quickly view information with redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack to show relevant widgets right when they’re needed, and delightful new watch faces.

“With watchOS 10, we’ve redesigned the interface, allowing users to experience Apple Watch like never before,” said Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of Human Interface Design, in a statement. “The update gives users the information that matters most to them at a glance, simplified navigation, and a new visual language that takes full advantage of the Apple Watch display. We’re also introducing the Smart Stack, offering quick access to proactive and relevant information, right from the watch face.”

Matt Kollat for T3:

WatchOS 10 was heralded as the most significant update to Apple’s wearable operating system since the launch of the first Apple Watch in 2015. And while I think that might be a bit of an exaggeration, the new interactions and features of WatchOS 10 are pretty significant. In fact, I had to re-learn some of the more everyday interactions all over again since I updated my watch. Thankfully, watchOS 10 isn’t a departure from what we’ve seen in the previous iterations of the operating system, only an overhaul. One of the main changes is the remixing of button functions. Pressing the Digital Crown takes you to all your apps, which is how it always used to be. However, scrolling up now shows the new Smart Stack, a collection of widgets that helps you quickly access some of the most often looked-at information, such as news, weather, activity rings, etc. Not a game-changer feature, but it adds another layer to the already extensive feature list of iOS. Smart Stack moved into the space where the settings quick links used to live – these have been moved elsewhere. Now, you have to press the action button once to access them. If you think about it, this makes a lot of sense. Previously, the action button was almost redundant. You only really used to access your Wallet (which is still a double press away, as always). Now single pressing the action button has a function that people would actually want to use more often than once a year. Plus, the same recently used app stack is still available, just elsewhere – behind a double-click of the Digital Crown – where it makes more sense anyway… I’m sure there are tons more interactions to discover, and I can’t wait to learn those, too. The new design almost makes it feel like you have a brand new watch…

MacDailyNews Take: Give it five minutes and you’ll have it down.



