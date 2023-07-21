Apple TV+’s ‘Tehran’ lands SAG-AFTRA waiver to continue production

The Apple TV+ Israeli spy thriller series “Tehran” has become one of the most high-profile TV series to land a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

Apple TV+ in February announced that its international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller “Tehran” has been renewed for a third season, and that multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie (“House M.D.,” “The Night Manager,” “Roadkill”) is set to join the ensemble cast. Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, season three of “Tehran” is now in production.

Peter White for Deadline:

The series has been added to the list, which allows production to continue filming, despite the ongoing actors strike. Other high-profile movies such as Dakton Fanning-fronted The Watchers and Sam Raimi-produced Don’t Move have also been granted waivers, as has hit faith series The Chosen. It’s not entirely clear how Tehran has found itself on this list, given that AMPTP member Apple is involved but we hear it might have something to do with the series’ origins. The series was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn and is produced by Donna and Shula Productions, which was formed by Eden and Shula Spiegel. It initially aired on Israeli network Kan 11. Cineflix subsequently acquired the global distribution rights to the series and Apple TV+ then came on board to air it globally. In February, Apple renewed it for a third season and we understand there is about a week left to film. The series shoots in Athens, which takes the place of Tehran, and last week it was reported that filming had been stopped.

MacDailyNews Note: The SAG-AFTRA interim agreements initiative allows indie productions that abide by SAG-AFTRA contract terms to continue production during the strike upon obtaining a waiver.

