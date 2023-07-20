When ‘Apple GPT’ arrives, it will put the hurt on ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and others

Apple is prepping generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools that could challenge those of OpenAI’s ChapGPT, Alphabet’s Bard, and others, according to a Wednesday report for Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman.

Ian Krietzberg for TheStreet:

Apple has been building a framework to support LLMs called Ajax; the company has also built and internally deployed a service similar to ChatGPT that some of its engineers referred to as “Apple GPT.”

The company is aiming to release a consumer-facing generative AI product next year.

Though Apple is coming late to the game, the product that will be unveiled to consumers will likely be much tighter than those models that were rushed into deployment by anxious execs at Google and Microsoft.

It was clearly an active decision on Apple’s part to not jump into the generative AI arms race. That low and slow approach to building an AI model cannot possibly hurt the end result.

I don’t see Apple’s late entry into the space hurting the company’s growth potential here — Apple, as [Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren] Buffett has noted, has a huge, extremely loyal consumer base that stretches across iPhones, iPads, smartwatches and laptops. The opportunity for ease of integration across Apple’s suite of products could easily make something like ChatGPT unnecessary to a huge swathe of people, especially if these other options remain bogged down with issues, inaccuracies and hallucinations.