Apple has reportedly pushed iPhone SE 4 release into 2025

Analysts from Barclays say that Apple’s iPhone SE 4 has been pushed back a year to 2025, citing supply chain sources.

Analysts for Barclays have issued a research note for the company’s investors, in which they say the delay is down to issues with its 5G modem. Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley repeat previous reports that the phone was to feature Apple’s own 5G modem instead of Qualcomm’s, as recent iPhones have all done. According to the analysts, the iPhone SE 4 will no longer feature Apple’s modem, and that consequently Qualcomm may continue as a supplier for it and possibly 2024’s iPhone 16. Apple has been working to replace Qualcomm modems with its own design since 2019. when it acquired Intel’s smartphone modem business.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s 5G modem effort is going swimmingly, isn’t it?

