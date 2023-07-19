Netflix kills basic ad-free plan in U.S. and U.K.

Following its removal in Canada last month,the Netflix Basic tier has now been withdrawn in both the US and UK. The Basic tier has now been removed as an option for new subscribers, as well as for anyone wanting to switch to it from another tier. So far, existing Netflix Basic subscribers can continue using the plan.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Netflix used to offer a choice of four tiers: • Standard with Ads (previously called Basic with Ads) – 1080p, 2 devices

• Basic – 720p, 1 device

• Standard – 1080p, 2 devices

• Premium – 4K, 6 devices, 2 users at another address That effectively amounts to a steep price increase if you’re on the Basic with Ads tier and want to get rid of the ad breaks.

MacDailyNews Take: Netflix’s plans in the U.S. are now:

• Standard with ads: $6.99 / month

• Standard: $15.49 / month (extra member slots* can be added for $7.99 each / month)

• Premium: $19.99 / month (extra member slots* can be added for $7.99 each / month)

*Extra members have their own account and password, but their membership is paid for by the person who invited them to share their Netflix account. The plan determines how many extra member slots you can add.

It seems that Netflix has found that they’re making, or believes that they will make, more on advertising and want to entice as many as possible into the “Standard with ads” plan.

As for Apple TV+, we’re still hearing echos out of the rumor mill that Apple is planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform, too, perhaps this fall:

Hearing from a little birdie that Apple is planning to launch an ad-supported version of its Apple TV+ streaming-video platform. pic.twitter.com/tfbt7JyMLs — MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) August 4, 2022

