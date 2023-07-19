Apple TV+ announces two new six-part nature docuseries ‘Born to be Wild’ and ‘Endangered Planet’

Apple TV+ this week announced two new six-part nature documentary series, “Born to be Wild” and “Endangered Planet,” offering audiences a remarkable view into the never-before-seen lives of the rarest animals on Earth, as more than one million species are said to be on the brink of extinction.

“Born to be Wild” films six rare young animals for several years, as they are brought up in our world, but destined to return to theirs, to rewild their homelands and help save their species. “Endangered Planet” follows a team of world-class filmmakers and scientists as they venture off the beaten path, capturing groundbreaking, often first-time footage of the planet’s most elusive species using cutting-edge technology, uncovering insights about how to help save and protect these critically endangered animals.

“Born to be Wild” is executive produced by Lucy van Beek (“Wild Tales from the Farm,” Stephen Hawking’s “The Search for a New Earth,” “Britain from Above”) for Tailfeather Productions, and for Offspring Films by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson. The series is co-produced by Tailfeather Productions and Offspring Films for Apple TV+.

“Born to be Wild” is the first Apple TV+ series with award-winning Tailfeather Productions, and the latest collaboration with Offspring Films. Previous productions with Offspring Films, in addition to the newly revealed “Endangered Planet,” include the BAFTA Award-nominated and Royal Television Society winner “Earth At Night In Color,” narrated by Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston; and “Earthsounds,” revealing our planet in a stunning new way through breathtaking, never-before-heard sounds from the natural world.

From Offspring Films, “Endangered Planet” is executive produced by IDA Award nominee Alex Williamson (“Earth At Night In Color,” “Earthsounds,” “Big Cats”) and Isla Robertson (“Earth At Night In Color,” “Last of the Giants,” “Animals At Play”).

“Endangered Planet” and “Born to be Wild” join Apple TV+‘s slate of award-winning and critically acclaimed nature documentaries including the epic documentary event “Prehistoric Planet,” from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit, narrated by Emmy and Peabody Award winner Sir David Attenborough; BAFTA TV Award-nominated “Tiny World,” narrated by SAG Award nominee Paul Rudd; Emmy Award-nominated “The Year Earth Changed”; Emmy Award-nominated “The Elephant Queen,” narrated by Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor; and more.

“Born to be Wild”

“Born to be Wild” follows six extraordinary animals for several years, as they are brought up in our world, but destined to return to theirs. Each episode of “Born to be Wild” features a different young, endangered animal as they rewild their homelands in an attempt to help save their species and change the face of our planet. Using the latest camera and tracking technology, the pioneering series follows the amazing journey of a Savanna elephant calf, two young cheetahs, a ring-tailed lemur pup, a moon bear cub, Iberian lynx kits and orphaned African penguins, from birth, or their first few months of life, through to release and beyond, into the wild.

The series is executive produced by Lucy van Beek (“Wild Tales from the Farm,” Stephen Hawking’s “The Search for a New Earth,” “Britain from Above”) for Tailfeather Productions, and for Offspring Films by IDA Award nominee Alex Williamson (“Earth At Night In Color,” “Earthsounds,” “Big Cats”) and Isla Robertson (“Earth At Night In Color,” “Last of the Giants,” “Animals At Play”). “Born to be Wild” is co-produced by Tailfeather Productions and Offspring Films for Apple TV+.

“Endangered Planet”

One of the most ambitious wildlife series ever filmed, “Endangered Planet” explores our planet’s fragile ecosystems, unearthing clues about how to help save and protect the most precious endangered species. All of the elusive animals captured on film in “Endangered Planet” have one thing in common — there are fewer than one thousand of them left in the wild.

Each episode of “Endangered Planet” follows a team of world-class filmmakers and scientists as they venture off the beaten path, capturing groundbreaking, often first-time footage of the planet’s most charismatic species using cutting-edge technology. The rare species profiled include the Gobi bear, Malayan tiger, Javan rhino, Caucasian leopard, Cross River gorilla and the North Atlantic right whale.

From Offspring Films, “Endangered Planet” is executive produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 370 wins and 1,538 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

