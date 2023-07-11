Apple pulls Rapid Security Response for macOS 13.4.1, iOS 16.5.1, and iPadOS 16.5.1

Apple on Monday released a Rapid Security Response (RSR) update for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1. This update was meant to patch an exploit that was actively being used to attack users, but Apple has now pulled it as users began having issues accessing certain website

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

[A]ffected sites include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Zoom, which began showing warning messages about not being supported following the update. The benefit of Rapid Security Response updates is that they’re small in size and quick to install. The updates Apple has released so far have required a restart on my devices, but total downtime was much less than it was for a typical software update. This is because Apple has stored many Safari and WebKit components outside of the main Signed System Volume (SSV), a tamper-proof read-only volume for most system files that must be mounted separately, patched, and re-sealed every time most system updates are installed. The downside of Rapid Security Response updates is that they may not be tested as thoroughly as some system updates.

MacDailyNews Take: Haste makes waste.

Thankfully, Rapid Security Response updates can be quickly removed if you’re having any issues.

For macOS: Choose Apple menu  > About this Mac > and click More Info. Under macOS, click the Info (i) button next to the version number. Click Remove and Restart, and then click to confirm.

For iOS and iPadOS: Navigate to the Settings >General >About > iOS Version, and then tap “Remove Security Response.”

