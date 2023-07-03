Apple preps new display that can serve as a smart home display when idle

In the latest Power On newsletter for Bloomberg News, Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on a new Mac external display option that can serve as a smart home display when idle.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Apple is also working on other monitor options, likely aimed as direct successors to the Pro Display XDR and Apple Studio Display. The smart display would run using an iOS device chip, but that doesn’t come as much surprise given the Studio Display works in the same way (running off an A13 chip internally). But on the Studio Display, the smarts of the software merely extend to the camera and speaker system with features like Center Stage and Spatial Audio. Being able to double-up as a smart home device in an idle low-power mode is a much more ambitious and interesting affair.

MacDailyNews Note: Gurman notes that he does not expect to see the release of the new smart display until next year “at the earliest.”

