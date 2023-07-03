15-inch MacBook Air only possible with Apple Silicon

Apple in June introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. the 15-inch MacBook Air is now available for order.

Jason Aten for Inc.:

I spoke with Laura Metz from Mac product marketing, and Thomas Tan, from Apple’s enterprise product marketing, about why Apple Silicon is helping the company better serve its customers by building the products they really want. The 15-inch MacBook Air is a great example. “When we set out, we wanted to make a 15-inch MacBook Air,” Metz told me. “But when you think of what the designs looked like previously, it just didn’t work. It just did not say ‘Air’ to us. It was only with Apple Silicon where we were able to have all the right components to bring that larger display along with the battery life and performance that users would expect from a MacBook Air.” “We knew there were users who wanted more screen real estate, but did not need the additional capabilities and performance of the 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro,” said Metz. “We also know that the 15-inch PC laptop market is significant–that carries over into the enterprise space as well, where users are interested in having that larger display.” “Apple Silicon suddenly made MacBook Air that much more capable for business use,” said Tan. “So we’re certainly seeing a lot of customers making that wholesale switch that otherwise we wouldn’t have seen before. We’re seeing customers in retail industries adopting MacBook Air for everyday use, we’re seeing that in manufacturing, and we’re seeing that in health care. So we think Apple Silicon has broadened the appeal to enterprise customers by a significant margin.”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote just last week, “While our favorite road Mac, perhaps ever, is the 11-inch MacBook Air, the 15-inch MacBook Air, weighing just 3.3 pounds (1.51 kg), is calling our names as we debate moving back to Mac desktops for our desktops and MacBooks for the road. (Right now, we’re still using 16-inch MacBook Pro units everywhere which are just a bit big and heavy for the road, especially compared to the 2.38-pound (1.08 kg) 11-inch MBA units we used to carry.)”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.