Apple TV+ cancels Patricia Arquette’s ‘High Desert’ after season 1

Apple TV+ has canceled the generally well-reviewed “High Desert,” starring Patricia Arquette, after one season.

“High Desert” follows Peggy (Patricia Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Arquette herself made the announcement Sunday. While funny, High Desert wasn’t a feel-good comedy. It centered on an occasional drug addict played by Arquette who becomes a private investigator in a small desert town. The series pulled in a 70% critics approval rating on the review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it a 79% approval rating. But that apparently wasn’t enough for Apple TV+.

A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season so I just wanted to let you know we just found out that it won’t be coming back. So that’s a sad bummer for all of us… It stinks.

MacDailyNews Take: Sometimes very good television series somehow just fail to find enough of an audience.

