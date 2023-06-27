Apple patent describes wearing Vision Pro to sporting events for ‘visual augmentation’

Apple has been granted a U.S. patent entitled “Method And Device For Visual Augmentation Of Sporting Events” relating to the company’s forthcoming Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.
Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:
The newly granted patent involves systems, methods, and devices for visual augmentation of sporting events. Apple notes that folks have become accustomed to supplemental infor being displayed while watching a sporting event on television. For example, a yellow first-down line may be displayed over the field during broadcast of a football game.
As another example, the score may be displayed in the lower right corner during broadcast of a basketball game. However, when physically present at a sporting event, a person watching the sporting event live does not receive the same experience. Apple wants to change this — well, at least for folks wearing Vision Pros at such events.
Apple’s method includes detecting, in the image of the sporting event, an object. The method includes obtaining data regarding a current state of the sporting event with respect to the object. The method includes displaying, on the display in association with the physical environment, a representation of the data.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week:
Ever been to a baseball game and seen some guys listening to the radio broadcast wearing headphones during it?
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
3 Comments
That sounds like an amazing first AR application for these things. That will increase their popularity for sure.
For most–that don’t want to look like complete dorks–for visual augmentation to broaden, the device will need to be a bit more discrete…and it will be here before long.
Not only for spectators, but for those actually competing. I assume, cyclists for example will receive current race conditions/updates from their sport directors, re: terrain warnings, weather reports, ect on their Vision Pro-tech sunglasses.
I would guess that it would be introduced as a sky-box type of perk where they have a dozen or so available for premium seats provided at the stadium. Maybe even for the professional coaching staff who currently use tablets etc to look various plays during the game, etc… I don’t imagine it would be BYOD where people would risk lugging their 3K device to the stadium.