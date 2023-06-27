Apple patent describes wearing Vision Pro to sporting events for ‘visual augmentation’

Apple has been granted a U.S. patent entitled “Method And Device For Visual Augmentation Of Sporting Events” relating to the company’s forthcoming Apple Vision Pro spatial computer.

The newly granted patent involves systems, methods, and devices for visual augmentation of sporting events. Apple notes that folks have become accustomed to supplemental infor being displayed while watching a sporting event on television. For example, a yellow first-down line may be displayed over the field during broadcast of a football game. As another example, the score may be displayed in the lower right corner during broadcast of a basketball game. However, when physically present at a sporting event, a person watching the sporting event live does not receive the same experience. Apple wants to change this — well, at least for folks wearing Vision Pros at such events. Apple’s method includes detecting, in the image of the sporting event, an object. The method includes obtaining data regarding a current state of the sporting event with respect to the object. The method includes displaying, on the display in association with the physical environment, a representation of the data.

