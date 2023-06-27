Apple increases iCloud storage prices in the UK and other markets

Apple has increased iCloud storage prices in the UK, Sweden, and some other regions. The price changes are likely due to foreign currency exchange rates. iCloud pricing in the United States remains the same.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Before this week, in the UK, Apple charged £0.79/mo for 50 GB, £2.49/mo for 200 GB and £6.99/mo for 2 TB respectively. These prices have now risen to £0.99/mo, £2.99/mo and £8.99/mo, an average increase of around ~25%.

We have also noted similar price increases in Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

iCloud storage is also available as part of the Apple One bundle. However, Apple One prices have not yet been changed.