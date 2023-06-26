Apple Vision Pro will offer 13 virtual cinema environments

One of the many features of the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer is its ability to transform any room into a cinema. With just a turn of the Vision Pro’s dial, you can create a virtual cinema environment that will make you feel like you’re sitting in the best seat in the house. According to FlatpanelsHD, there are 13 different virtual cinema environments from which to choose, each with its own unique atmosphere.

Rasmus Larsen for FlatpanelsHD:

In addition to the cinema environment, there are currently 13 virtual environments that let users watch movies near Mount Hood, at the beach, near the Haleakalā volcano, on the moon or other places.

The dial on the side of Apple’s Vision Pro lets you make the virtual screen larger to take up almost your entire field of view through the two 4K micro-OLED displays that support HDR, unlike the majority of movie theatres. It has a dedicated 96Hz refresh mode to reproduce movies at the correct 24fps frame rate – or, you know, HFR such as The Hobbit or Avatar‘s 48fps. On top of that is support for spatial audio combined for the first time with ray-traced audio to match movie sound to your room…

At the [WWDC23] event, Apple gave select journalists a chance to try the headset through some carefully selected demonstrations including a clip of Avatar: The Way of Water in 3D.

As you know, TVs no longer support 3D but a few movies still make it to movie theaters in 3D and some home projectors support 3D, too. Still, it has become a vicious cycle for 3D because the hardware is not there to really support movie releases and vice versa.

Apple has not outlined how it is actually going to deliver 3D movies to Vision Pro so it it interesting that The Information has learned that Apple has an internal team called Z50 working on 3D content for Apple TV+. It may be announced later for Vision Pro – or not. We will just have to wait and see.