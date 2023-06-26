Tom Holland defends Apple TV+ series ‘The Crowded Room’ amid myriad negative reviews

Tom Holland is hopeful his new Apple TV+ miniseries “The Crowded Room” will connect with fans despite the mountain of negative reviews it has collected.

Justine Browning for Entertainment Weekly:

The 27-year-old actor addressed the Apple TV+ psychological thriller, for which he also served as an executive producer, in a recent appearance on Unilad’s Get a Job series. Acknowledging the poor reception, he said, “It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed.” A number of notable outlets have panned the small-screen venture, with its current Rotten Tomatoes score standing at 31 percent. What some consider a head-scratching decision to cast Emmy Rossum as Holland’s mother despite her being only 10 years older than him seems to be the least of what has bothered critics. But Holland is unfazed by the less-than-stellar feedback. Jokingly comparing his experience to being like a Tottenham Hotspur fan — the team has never won the Premier League — he discussed how he has learned resilience and explained that he is more concerned about the lessons viewers can take away from The Crowded Room than the opinions of reviewers…

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, even on high-quality Apple TV+, they can’t all be winners!

