California hiker saved thanks to Emergency SOS via satellite on her iPhone 14

A woman hiking in Trail Canyon Falls in the Angelos National Forest in California has been saved thanks to Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite service on her iPhone 14.

Leanne Suter for KABC:

A woman who suffered a broken leg while hiking in Tujunga was able to call 911 despite not having cell phone service due to a new and innovative feature on the iPhone 14.

Juana Reyes was hiking with friends in a remote part of Trail Canyon Falls in the Angelos National Forest when the trail collapsed underneath her.

“We tried to get a hold of 911 but there was no service on our phones,” said Reyes in an interview with Eyewitness News. “Thankfully, my phone has that SOS satellite feature that was able to connect to… I’m assuming satellites.”

The feature Reyes is referring to is the iPhone 14’s “Emergency SOS via satellite” feature.

As the name suggests, you can use the feature to text emergency services when you’re out of cell and Wi-Fi coverage. You can also use the Find My app to share your location via satellite.