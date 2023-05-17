10 missing hikers rescued from California canyon thanks to Apple’s Emergency SOS feature

On May 12, 2023, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Upper Ojai Search and Rescue (SAR) Team located and came to the aid of 10 missing hikers near the “Last Chance” area of the Santa Paula Canyon, thanks to Apple’s Emergency SOS feature.

When you make a call with SOS, your iPhone automatically calls the local emergency number and shares your location information with emergency services. In some countries and regions, you might need to choose the service that you need. For example, in China mainland you can choose police, fire, or ambulance. When SOS appears in your iPhone status bar, it means a cellular network is available for emergency calls.

You can also add emergency contacts. After an emergency call ends, your iPhone alerts your emergency contacts with a text message, unless you choose to cancel. Your iPhone sends your current location, and for a period of time after you enter SOS mode, your emergency contacts receive updates when your location changes.

On iPhone 14, you can even use Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services when no cellular and Wi-Fi coverage is available.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office:

On the above date, at approximately 8:00 P.M., Ventura County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a text message from a group of ten hikers who were unable to find their way back from the Santa Paula Canyon. These hikers were able to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Dispatch through the Apple Emergency SOS feature and provided valuable information such as a possible location and if immediate medical aid was needed. Additionally, guardians for the 10 overdue hikers contacted Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies near the trailhead to report the subjects as missing and possibly in need of assistance. At approximately 8:30 P.M., the Upper Ojai Search and Rescue (SAR) Team was activated and immediately responded to the Santa Paula Canyon Trailhead. A total of 13 SAR members responded to locate the missing hikers. SAR team members hiked approximately 4 miles into the Santa Paula Canyon to locate the 10 missing hikers. SAR team members were faced with low visibility, multiple stream crossings and trails that had been previously damaged from the heavy rains. At approximately 11:15 P.M., SAR team members located the 10 missing hikers. Most of the hikers were not prepared for the hike and were provided with food, drinking water and lighting equipment as they were led out to the Santa Paula Canyon Trailhead. At approximately 2:40 A.M., SAR team members returned to the Santa Paula Canyon Trailhead with the 10 missing hikers. The hikers were reunited with their guardians and fortunately did not require any medical aid. The Upper Ojai Search and Rescue (SAR) Team consists of approximately 28 volunteers skilled in search and rescue operations in mountain, canyon and urban settings. The team volunteers on average 4000 hours per year on searches, rescues, training and public events. For more information on the Upper Ojai Search and Rescue (SAR) Team, visit their website at www.ojaisar.org

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Emergency SOS savs another ten people!

