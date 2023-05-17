Mother of two uses Apple AirTags to track her children

A mother of two has revealed that she uses Apple AirTags to track her children’s location. Vada Stevens, who lives in North Carolina, recently went viral when she shared that she keeps track of her two young daughters using an Apple AirTag bracelet.

Meredith Clark for The Independent:

Stevens, who’s expecting her third child, posted a TikTok video in which her daughters Stella and Serena could be seen responding to the AirTag’s beeping noise.

“I saw a TikTok about a mom who puts Apple AirTags in bracelets on her kids and thought it was the coolest thing,” she wrote over the clip, showing a close-up of her daughters’ tracking devices tucked inside a bracelet. “You can find them on Amazon and you can track them and make a beeping noise.”

“And you can train your kids to come when they hear the beeping noise,” she added, before showing a clip of her daughters practicing using the AirTags. The two children came running from the other room after Stevens had pressed a button, which prompted the sound of the AirTag alert.

“You beeped for us,” one daughter said in the TikTok. “What did you need?”