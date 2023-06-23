CNBC reviews Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air: Priced aggressively; could seriously boost Mac sales

Apple this month introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. the 15-inch MacBook Air is now available for order.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

The MacBook Air has come in 11-inch and 13-inch versions in the past, but this is the first time it’s had a 15-inch screen, which is the most popular laptop size. It could seriously boost Mac sales… [T]he 15-inch MacBook Air hits the sweet spot for most people in terms of price, capability, and portability. It’s probably the best laptop for most people if you like the MacOS operating system and plan to use it for everyday tasks like writing documents and spreadsheets, going to school, or using the internet… Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Air got a price cut to $1,099, which makes it a good deal for people who don’t care about the larger screen, or people who plan to primarily use it while plugged into a monitor. However, I don’t think the smaller laptop is significantly more portable — they’re both light enough to stick in your bag and forget about. All in all, the 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the first laptops from Apple since the M-series transition to be priced aggressively, and represents a great option for people who want a daily use laptop.

MacDailyNews Take: While our favorite road Mac, perhaps ever, is the 11-inch MacBook Air, the 15-inch MacBook Air, weighing just 3.3 pounds (1.51 kg), is calling our names as we debate moving back to Mac desktops for our desktops and MacBooks for the road. (Right now, we’re still using 16-inch MacBook Pro units everywhere which are just a bit big and heavy for the road, especially compared to the 2.38-pound (1.08 kg) 11-inch MBA units we used to carry.)

