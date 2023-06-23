Apple to replace closed Northlake Mall store with Birkdale Village store in North Carolina

Apple in March permanently shut down its retail stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, after the mall where it’s located suffered at least three shootings in recent months. At the time, Apple’s website stated, “In preparation for a new store we plan to open in the Charlotte area early next year, we will be permanently closing Wednesday, March 1st at 4pm.”

Tech giant Apple Inc. is bringing a retail store to Huntersville’s Birkdale Village. The town’s planning department confirmed today that a permit for an Apple Store there has been filed and approved. The Birkdale Village location stands to replace the Apple Store that abruptly shuttered at Northlake Mall earlier this year. Construction has kicked off on the project at 8805 Townley Road — formerly home to Girl Supply and Pier One Imports. Mecklenburg County permits show the project is valued at $8.6 million. Birkdale Village owner North American Properties is listed as the owner on the permit, which describes only retail store improvements. Roughly 9,800 square feet is to be renovated, with landlord improvements to prepare the space for a new tenant layout and modification of the exterior. The tenant scope of work will include improvement of the existing leased space with non-structural partitions, ceilings, finishes, furniture and related infrastructure work.

MacDailyNews Take: At the time of the Charlotte-area closings, Apple told employees that there will be no layoffs and that staff at the Northlake Mall site would be transferred to the nearby SouthPark location in Charlotte or roles working at the company’s online store.

Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman reported in March that the company would be opening a new location in Charlotte in 2024 to replace the Northlake Mall store. Plans for that store were already in the works before the recent shootings, Gurman reported.

