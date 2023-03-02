Apple permanently shutters retail store in Charlotte, North Carolina after multiple mall shootings

Apple has permanently shut down its retail stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, after the mall where it’s located suffered at least three shootings in recent months.

“In preparation for a new store we plan to open in the Charlotte area early next year, we will be permanently closing Wednesday, March 1st at 4pm.” – Apple.com

Maek Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company informed the store’s employees on Wednesday that the location would be closing immediately, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The store was open for business Wednesday morning and a copy of its website from the previous day showed no plans for it to change business hours or close. The shootings at the mall contributed to the decision, the people said. Apple told employees that there will be no layoffs and that staff at the Northlake Mall site would be transfered to the nearby SouthPark location in Charlotte or roles working at the company’s online store. The iPhone maker is also opening a new location in Charlotte next year to replace the Northlake Mall store. Plans for that store were already in the works before the recent shootings.

MacDailyNews Take: Better safe than sorry.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.