Apple permanently shutters retail store in Charlotte, North Carolina after multiple mall shootings

Apple has permanently shut down its retail stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, after the mall where it’s located suffered at least three shootings in recent months.
“In preparation for a new store we plan to open in the Charlotte area early next year, we will be permanently closing Wednesday, March 1st at 4pm.” – Apple.com
Maek Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The company informed the store’s employees on Wednesday that the location would be closing immediately, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The store was open for business Wednesday morning and a copy of its website from the previous day showed no plans for it to change business hours or close.
The shootings at the mall contributed to the decision, the people said.
Apple told employees that there will be no layoffs and that staff at the Northlake Mall site would be transfered to the nearby SouthPark location in Charlotte or roles working at the company’s online store.
The iPhone maker is also opening a new location in Charlotte next year to replace the Northlake Mall store. Plans for that store were already in the works before the recent shootings.
MacDailyNews Take: Better safe than sorry.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
11 Comments
Smart decision, especially since rumor has it that the new Northlake Mall “security” manager is Lori Lightfoot, relocating from Chicago.
if Apple’s opening up a store in SouthPark, perhaps it will be featured in the Canadian Prince and his wife’s next Worldwide Privacy Tour
Defund the police. Coming to your city next. How’s that working in Charlotte?
Anyone say gun control? Time for action
No. Nobody said gun control. Why, you ask? Because it won’t impact the criminals with guns.
I guess Mike forgot to type the //s at the end of his post. Anyone with a logical brain knows that the ability to defend one’s self deters bad guys because they never know who will pop up and take them out if they try an armed robbery or shoot-em-up. Right Mikey?? “Gun control” means only the criminals will control the guns….
Ok Rambo. Spoken like only an American can. Other countries have implemented gun control successfully. Educate yourself.
Come and get ’em.
The problems in Charlotte would be easily fixed if they would simply allow men to come I to the Ladies rooms whenever they feel like a woman. And if they kept the white people out of the malls.
Crime is destroying malls, just like it has destroyed downtowns. People will not go where they don’t feel safe.