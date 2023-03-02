Apple has delayed the approval of an email-app update with ChatGPT-powered AI language tools over concerns that it could generate inappropriate content for children, according to communications Apple sent to the app maker, who disagrees with Apple’s decision.

Aaron Tilley for The Wall street Journal:

Apple took steps last week to block an update of email app BlueMail because of concerns that a new AI feature in the app could show inappropriate content, according to Ben Volach, co-founder of BlueMail developer Blix Inc., and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. BlueMail’s new AI feature uses OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT chatbot to help automate the writing of emails using the contents of prior emails and calendar events. “￼Your app includes AI-generated content but does not appear to include content filtering at this time,” Apple’s app-review team said last week in a message to the developer reviewed by the Journal. The app-review team said that because the app could produce content not appropriate for all audiences, BlueMail should move up its age restriction to 17 and older, or include content filtering, the documents show. Mr. Volach says it has content-filtering capabilities. The app’s restriction is currently set for users 4 years old and older.

MacDailyNews Take: According to the report, an Apple spokesman said that developers can challenge a rejection through its App Review Board appeal process and that it is investigating Blix’s complaint, but, really, how many 4-year-olds are in the market for email, much less AI-enhanced email apps?

We asked that very question of ChatGPT which returned this: “It is highly unlikely that many 4-year-olds are in the market for email, let alone AI-enhanced email apps. At that age, children are typically not yet able to read or write at a level necessary to use email, and are more likely to be interested in playing with toys and exploring the world around them. Additionally, even if a 4-year-old were able to use email, it is unlikely that they would have a need for advanced features such as AI-enhanced email apps.”

