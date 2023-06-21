Apple automatically assigns Apple ID owners their very own passkey in macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17

Apple will start automatically assigning passkeys to Apple ID owners with the release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. Passkeys are a new type of login credential that are more secure and easier to use than traditional passwords. They are stored in iCloud Keychain and can be used to sign in to apps and websites on all of your Apple devices.

Apple in May 2022 announced plans to expand support for a common password-less sign-in standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. The new capability allows websites and apps to offer consistent, secure, and easy password-less sign-ins to consumers across devices and platforms. In iOS 16, Apple introduced passkeys that use iPhone’s Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and are securely synced with end-to-end encryption using iCloud Keychain so they are available across Apple devices including iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Created as a joint effort in collaboration with the FIDO Alliance, Google, and Microsoft, passkeys work across apps and the web, and users can sign in to websites or an app on non-Apple devices using just their iPad.

Cesar Cadenas for TechRadar:

You can test the newfound passkey support today if you go to either the iCloud or AppleID website. However, you must be running the beta versions of either iOS 17 or macOS Sonoma on your device. At the time of this writing, there isn’t anything available for iPadOS 17. Passkeys will be available on their respective platforms later this year. We still don’t have an official launch date for any of these operating systems although we’re expecting the drop to be sometime during autumn (September-to-October).

MacDailyNews Note: Follow the links for information on how to sign in with passkeys on your Mac, on your iPhone, and on your iPad.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.