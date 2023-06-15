Google’s derivative Android is inexorably bleeding customers to real iPhones

Last month CIRP analyzed how many Android settlers were upgrading to iPhone and found it to be at a 5-year high. Now, in a new report covering March 2022 – March 2023, CIRP found that 15% of new iPhone customers upgraded from Android. Only 4%, perhaps as a result of severe head injuries, downgraded to pretend iPhones during that time. Google’s derivative Android is slowly, inexorably bleeding out. 😀

Michael Potuck:

iPhone sees 10% more switchers than Android in the US. CIRP data on customer loyalty also corroborated Apple’s stronger iPhone pull. It found iPhone/iOS had a 94% rate of existing customers choosing to stick with Apple for their next smartphone. Meanwhile, Android had a strong loyalty rate, but it was 3% lower at 91% – which feeds into the higher rate of users switching to iPhone.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in 2016, “The tide is positive for iPhone. As the settlers awaken, Apple benefits.”

Statista’s latest available U.S. smartphone marketshare figures (March 2023) show Apple’s iPhone rising with 53.1% (up from 52.2% in January) vs. Android’s falling 46.46% (down from 47.6% in January).

