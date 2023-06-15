Apple Battersea retail store opens in London

Apple’s brand-new London store, Apple Battersea, is now open at the iconic and newly redeveloped Battersea Power Station.
There are now 40 Apple Stores in the U.K. The first was in London’s Regent Street, and this one is in south London, in the redeveloped Battersea Power Station.
It opened at 4PM London time today.
Battersea Power Station is now headquarters for Apple’s U.K. staff as well, in five floors of spectacularly designed offices in the building. The retail store sits inside as well, and has the distinctive inviting glass frontage Apple favors.
[T]here are live performances outside the store from today through Sunday, with local artists including JGrrey and Kwaye.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, London!
Apple Battersea’s hours are Monday – Saturday: 10:00 – 21:00; Sunday: 12:00 – 18:00
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
2 Comments
If the live performances don’t include Roger Waters or the remaining Pink Floyd, then there’s no point.
Shame The Beatles aren’t there either.