Apple Battersea retail store opens in London

Apple’s brand-new London store, Apple Battersea, is now open at the iconic and newly redeveloped Battersea Power Station.

David Phelan for Forbes:

There are now 40 Apple Stores in the U.K. The first was in London’s Regent Street, and this one is in south London, in the redeveloped Battersea Power Station.

It opened at 4PM London time today.

Battersea Power Station is now headquarters for Apple’s U.K. staff as well, in five floors of spectacularly designed offices in the building. The retail store sits inside as well, and has the distinctive inviting glass frontage Apple favors.

[T]here are live performances outside the store from today through Sunday, with local artists including JGrrey and Kwaye.