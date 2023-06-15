Apple’s iOS 17 release will cause unsupported iPhone X and iPhone 8 lose up to 50% of their value

The release of iOS 17 will cause unsupported iPhone X and iPhone 8 lose up to 50% of their value, according to SellCell.

Steven Knight for SellCell:

Neither the iPhone X or the iPhone 8 will receive the iOS 17 update, which means the phones won’t get security updates either. Owners and their data are more at risk of attack by people with malicious intent, like hackers, for example. These models will become obsolete once the new iOS version rolls out to the public.

This could spell disaster for iPhone X or 8 owners, who will see the value of their handset plummet considering the news. With Apple no longer supporting the devices, demand will drop significantly. This means that owners of the iPhone 8 or X will be left with a device that is worth a lot less than it was prior to the iOS 17 announcement, potentially up to 50% of its pre-announcement value.

SellCell has analysed data from over 40 buyback vendors, looking at how the 2022 iOS 16 announcement affected the price of iPhone 6S and 7 models. The iPhone 6S and 7 ranges depreciated by an average of 42.8% of their remaining value by the time Apple rolled out the iOS 16 update. The iPhone 8 and X are likely to follow suit… We are likely to see the value of the iPhone X and 8 to plummet once we hit the two/three week mark following iOS 17 Beta release.