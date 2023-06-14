Best Buy Upgrade+ program adds iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra

Wednesday, Best Buy introduced iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra to its Upgrade+ program, making it easier than ever to experience Apple’s latest technology at unbelievable monthly prices.

Customers will now be able to get their hands on select models of iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra through the exclusive program, offering more flexibility to get the products that best fit their tech needs – and their budget. The program also includes the latest models of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and Mac mini.

“We’ve seen a lot of excitement from our customers for the Upgrade+ program, specifically for how much easier and more flexible it is for them to get access to the latest Apple technology,” said Jason Bonfig, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to now bring this same opportunity to iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra.”

Through Upgrade+, customers can apply for financing to purchase the devices, spreading the payments across 36 months with the option to upgrade to a newer device in month 371 . For example, customers can finance iPad Pro or Apple Watch Ultra from $17.32/month for 36 months and the $175.78 final payment is due in month 37, based on an original price of $799.

After 36 months, customers who purchase select models will have the option to:

• Upgrade to a newer model by returning the qualifying product and remaining in the program

• Make the final payment to keep the device that was originally purchased

• Or simply return the device and leave the program.

If a customer chooses to either upgrade to a newer model or to return the original product, Best Buy will make the final payment on their behalf.

AppleCare+ is also available through the program to keep their devices protected, as well as select Apple accessories. Financing options are available for these additional purchases over 36 months.

MacDailyNews Note: More info about Best Buy’s Upgrade+ program here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.