All eyes on Apple as its expected to reveal mixed-reality headset at WWDC

Apple is expected to unveil a mixed- or extended-reality (XR) headset at WWDC, its annual software developer conference on Monday, its first big move into a new product category since the introduction of the Apple Watch nine years ago.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Apple’s device is likely to blend a video feed from the outside world with a virtual world displayed on screens inside the headset. Analysts expect Apple’s headset to come with premium features including a high-quality display and hand-tracking so it can be controlled without an external controller. Research firm IDC said companies sold a total of 8.8 million headsets last year, down 20.9% from 2021. In the first quarter of 2023, sales more than halved. Apple’s presentation on Monday is mostly aimed at sparking the imaginations of the thousands of software developers who will stream into Apple Park for a keynote address at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (1700 GMT).

MacDailyNews Take: Just a little over 4 hours away!

